Cloud-based brand guidelines and assets. Designed by you.
With Brandpad you create one, single place for brand guidelines, specifications and assets. Everything about the brand, accessible anytime and anywhere. It is safe, professional and beautiful.
View Examples
Create a Brand Experience.
Brandpad provides the platform where you turn brand identities in to fully customized guidelines, packed with all the relevant specifications and assets.
Professional Handovers.
Great work deserves a great handover. Start delivering your brand identities as interactive, digital experiences, launching the brand universe with a big bang.
Accessible & Up to Date.
Provide guidelines that are accessible for the right people, on all devices, at any time. Cultivate a dedicated space that grows with the brand for years to come.
Benefits for both.
For you.
As a designer, you can deliver your guidelines professionally & digitally—and handle post-project with less fuzz.
For your client.
Clients can cut down on mistakes and confusion. With Brandpad—everything about the brand is in one place. Accessible, always.
Take action.
Brandpad is currently running a Beta Program. If you are interested in joining, opt in below.